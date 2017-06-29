The seven-year, three-retread tire warranty

MARKHAM, ON--Huayi Tire Canada Inc., Canada’s premier marketer and distributor for Double Coin Holdings Ltd., and their premier associate brands of TBR and OTR tires is pleased to announce that their retread warranty has been increased to seven (7) years and to three (3) retreads for all of their Double Coin TBR tire products manufactured with 2017 DOT and going forward.

“Double Coin’s casing performance has been tracked for the past eight years through a number of channels across North America,” said John Hagg, vice president of sales and operations for HTC. “What we have discovered is that Double Coin’s TBR tire casings are extremely durable, and will retread as well as the casings found on any of the more expensive major brands. We decided to extend the tire warranty because we believe in the integrity of the Double Coin TBR products.”

This improved sevnn-year, three-retread warranty on Double Coin TBR tires increases the warranty two additional years and one additional retread from the previous warranty. The new warranty also provides one additional retread for all Double Coin OptiGreen Series Fuel-Efficient TBR tires.

“We want our Canadian customers to feel confident that Double Coin will deliver the value they are looking for in TBR tires in whatever application they will use them for. Our extended warranty is another way to communicate our confidence as well,” added Hagg.