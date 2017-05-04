Three fleets hit with California emissions fines

LOS ANGELES, CA – CR England, Knight Transportation and Werner Enterprises will pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a combined US $201,000 in penalties for failing to install Diesel Particulate Filters or verifying that their trucks complied with California rules.

“These cases are examples of how California and the EPA can work together to protect Californians’ health by strongly enforcing the regulation to clean up our trucks and buses,” said Todd Sax, chief of California Air Resources Board enforcement, when the settlements were announced. “When trucking companies operate in California, compliance with state laws is essential.”

CR England, which had 34 trucks running in California without Diesel Particulate Filters between 2013 and 2014, received a $64,000 penalty. Knight Transportation will pay $72,000 for failing between 2012 and 2014 to verify that carriers it hired for California runs had complied with the rules. Werner Enterprises will pay $65,000 for running five trucks without Diesel Particulate Filters between 2012 and 2014.

The California Truck and Bus Regulation, adopted in 2012, requires trucking companies to upgrade vehicles to meet specific NOx and Particulate Matter standards. Diesel trucks must meet EPA 2010 emissions levels or use Diesel Particulate Filters that capture at least 85% of the particulates.