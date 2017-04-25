Thunder Bay defers truck route vote

THUNDER BAY, ON – There is a calm before the storm when it comes to plans to restrict truck traffic in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

City council has deferred a vote on a proposed designated truck route until June, as it looks to study the issue further, the clerk's office has told Today's Trucking.

An existing proposal would close much of Arthur Street and Dawson Road (Highway 102) to anything above 15,000 kilograms, requiring trucks bypassing Thunder Bay to use Highways 11/17 and 61.

The debate about the traffic restrictions has emerged on and off again over two decades.