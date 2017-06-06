Thunder Bay truck vote pushed to September

THUNDER BAY, ON – A vote on proposed truck restrictions in Thunder Bay, Ontario will now be held in September, as the local business community pushes against plans that would close much of Arthur Street and Dawson Road (Highway 102) to anything above 15,000 kilograms.

The long-time truck routes were once part of the Trans-Canada Highway, but some city councillors and residents want the heavier traffic to shift to the east-west Harbour Expressway, or bypass the community entirely on highways 11/17 and 61.

The local chamber of commerce and businesses including Resolute Forest Products and Bruno’s Contracting participated in related public consultations on May 25, says Lorne Kellar, the controller for Santorelli’s Truck Stop, which relies on truck traffic on Arthur Street. That business-focused session also attracted as many people as a separate session for residents, he adds.

“Now they’re going back and they’re going to review all the comments,” Kellar says of the city council. “We’re hoping, we’re really hoping they have a better understanding of the impact on business.”