Tire for dropdeck trailers

Cooper Tire & Rubber has added two new sizes to its Roadmaster RM272 commercial tire line, which is specifically engineered for the demands of dropdeck trailers. It's now available in sizes 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5.

Designed to ward off irregular wear and damage due to curbing, the RM272 features a four-belt steel casing and has a slightly rounded tread footprint, along with a reinforced shoulder to help withstand extreme side forces. Its tread compound is said to have been formulated to provide optimum balance between resistance to side forces and maximum wear.

Tires in this application are arguably the most abused of any in the trucking industry, according to Cooper. The company designed the RM272 with that harsh punishment in mind, seeking a tread profile that could minimize the load on the shoulder rib and distribute the load more evenly across the entire footprint so that the shoulder takes on less of the lateral forces.