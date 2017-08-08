TMW Systems names senior director

CLEAVLAND, OH – TMW Systems has appointed a new senior director of product management.

The software company welcomed Jay Delaney to their team this week in the role. Delaney, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the North American transportation and logistics industry, will be responsible for the TMWSuite transportation management software platform, where he will direct product strategy and lead the company’s product advisory council.

Delaney joins TMW from Hub Group where he was director of application development assisting in the selection, integration and development of trucking management software, mobile applications and other solutions.

Delaney has held leadership positions with UPS, Cendian, DHL, and Schneider National.

Ray West, senior vice president and general manager of TMW, says he is positive Delaney’s expertise in technology for the transportation industry will make him an invaluable asset to TMW.

“He will play a key role in expanding the roadmap for the TMWSuite platform and oversee a variety of strategic initiatives focused on helping (customers) leverage our technology for clear and sustained competitive advantage,” said West.

Delaney will be relocating to Cleveland from Illinois to take on the new position.