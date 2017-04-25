Top Fleet Employers recognizes 48 industry workplaces

OTTAWA, ON – Trucking HR Canada has announced 48 of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking industry have been honoured as part of the fourth annual Top Fleet Employers program.

Fleets of all sizes were evaluated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development and innovative HR practices.

“We received a record number of applications this year, with a small increase in the number being recognized,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “These 48 fleets demonstrate a commitment to good people management and effective human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking industry as a great place to work.”

The Top Fleet Employers selection criteria has been validated by trucking industry experts and is reviewed annually to ensure a true reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments. In addition, a group of human resources professionals oversee the assessment process.

Trucking HR Canada will recognize and celebrate the 2017 Top Fleet Employers at its annual Gala Awards Dinner on October 12 in Toronto.

The 2017 Top Fleet Employers are as follows:

Small Fleets:

• Carmen Transportation (ON)

• Edge transportation Services (SK)

• Harv Wilkening Transport (SK)

• J.G. Drapeau (ON)

• Keystone Western (MB)

• Liberty Linehaul (ON)

• Logikor (ON)

• MacKinnon Transport (ON)

• Munden Ventures (BC)

• ONE for Freight (ON)

• Onfreight Logistics (ON)

• Payne Transportation (MB)

• Precision Trucklines (BC)

• Steed Standard Transport (ON)

• Sutco Transportation (BC)

• Tiger Courier (SK)

• Transpro Freight Systems (ON)

• Triangle Freight Services (SK)

• Triton Transport (BC)

Medium Fleets:

• Arnold Brothers (MB)

• Brian Kurtz Trucking (ON)

• JD Smith (ON)

• Joseph Haulage (ON)

• Kindersley (SK)

• Kriska Transportation (ON)

• Linamar (ON)

• Q-Line Trucking (SK)

• Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

• Tandet (ON)

• Woodcock Brothers (ON)

Large Fleets:

• Bison Transport (MB)

• Canada Cartage (ON)

• Challenger (ON)

• Erb Transport (ON)

• Groupe Guilbault (QC)

• Midland (NB)

• Rosedale Group (ON)

• Rosenau Transport (AB)

• SLH Transport (ON)

• Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

• XTL Transport (QC)

Private Fleets/Fleet Services:

• Canaan Group (BC)

• Home Hardware Stores Limited (ON)

• Olymel– Transport Transbo (QC)

• The Brick (AB)

• National Shunt (ON)

• STG Fleet Services (SK)

• Trailer Wizards (ON)