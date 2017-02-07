0 Comments
Toronto luncheon to discuss cargo theft, fraud
Posted: Feb 7, 2017 1:51 PM | Last Updated: Feb 7, 2017 1:51 PM
TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Trucking Association is giving people the chance to take a bite out of crime while enjoying an afternoon bite.
A March 29 luncheon discussion about cargo theft and fraud will feature a panel that includes Constable Patrick Lynch from Peel Regional Police's Commercial Auto Crime Bureau; Kendra Emmett from Northbridge Financial Corporation; and Andrew Ross of UCIT Online Security.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Stolen Loads – who and what is being targeted
- Internal Connections to theft, what you can do to protect yourself
- Deficiencies in Trucking Security
- Insurance Bureau of Canada National Theft Program Findings and Statistics
- Thefts – What is their impact on your loss runs
- How to leverage ever changing technology to better manage the flow of traffic through your logistics yard/compound(s)
- Benefits and cost savings that surround the automation of remote gate control
- What are advanced video analytics and how do they apply to the logistics world?
- What is Live Video Monitoring and how can it help protect outdoor company assets?
For more information, email connie@torontotrucking.org.
Filed Under:cargo theft • fraud • crime prevention • Toronto Trucking Association