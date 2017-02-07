Toronto luncheon to discuss cargo theft, fraud

TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Trucking Association is giving people the chance to take a bite out of crime while enjoying an afternoon bite.

A March 29 luncheon discussion about cargo theft and fraud will feature a panel that includes Constable Patrick Lynch from Peel Regional Police's Commercial Auto Crime Bureau; Kendra Emmett from Northbridge Financial Corporation; and Andrew Ross of UCIT Online Security.

Topics to be discussed include:

Stolen Loads – who and what is being targeted

Internal Connections to theft, what you can do to protect yourself

Deficiencies in Trucking Security

Insurance Bureau of Canada National Theft Program Findings and Statistics

Thefts – What is their impact on your loss runs

How to leverage ever changing technology to better manage the flow of traffic through your logistics yard/compound(s)

Benefits and cost savings that surround the automation of remote gate control

What are advanced video analytics and how do they apply to the logistics world?

What is Live Video Monitoring and how can it help protect outdoor company assets?

For more information, email connie@torontotrucking.org.