Toronto luncheon to discuss cargo theft, fraud

Posted: Feb 7, 2017 1:51 PM | Last Updated: Feb 7, 2017 1:51 PM

TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Trucking Association is giving people the chance to take a bite out of crime while enjoying an afternoon bite.

A March 29 luncheon discussion about cargo theft and fraud will feature a panel that includes Constable Patrick Lynch from Peel Regional Police's Commercial Auto Crime Bureau; Kendra Emmett from Northbridge Financial Corporation; and Andrew Ross of UCIT Online Security.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Stolen Loads – who and what is being targeted
  • Internal Connections to theft, what you can do to protect yourself
  • Deficiencies in Trucking Security
  • Insurance Bureau of Canada National Theft Program Findings and Statistics
  • Thefts – What is their impact on your loss runs
  • How to leverage ever changing technology to better manage the flow of traffic through your logistics yard/compound(s)
  • Benefits and cost savings that surround the automation of remote gate control
  • What are advanced video analytics and how do they apply to the logistics world?
  • What is Live Video Monitoring and how can it help protect outdoor company assets?

For more information, email connie@torontotrucking.org.

