0 Comments
Toss and tie your straps
Posted: Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM | Last Updated: Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM
Ever need to sling a strap or chain over a load? Ancra says it has a safer and easier approach in the form of the new Toss ‘N Tie.
The device’s ball – which looks something like a yo-yo -- is attached to the end of one of the company’s cargo straps or chains, and then thrown over the load. Then it’s a matter of going to the other side of the trailer, grabbing the cord, and pulling the tiedown into place.
Filed Under:Ancra • load securement • Toss 'N Tie