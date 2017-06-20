Toss and tie your straps

Ever need to sling a strap or chain over a load? Ancra says it has a safer and easier approach in the form of the new Toss ‘N Tie.

The device’s ball – which looks something like a yo-yo -- is attached to the end of one of the company’s cargo straps or chains, and then thrown over the load. Then it’s a matter of going to the other side of the trailer, grabbing the cord, and pulling the tiedown into place.