Products: Other
0 Comments Bookmark and Share

Toss and tie your straps

Posted: Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM | Last Updated: Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM

Ever need to sling a strap or chain over a load? Ancra says it has a safer and easier approach in the form of the new Toss ‘N Tie.

The device’s ball – which looks something like a yo-yo -- is attached to the end of one of the company’s cargo straps or chains, and then thrown over the load. Then it’s a matter of going to the other side of the trailer, grabbing the cord, and pulling the tiedown into place. 

Email Editor

Filed Under:
Ancra load securement Toss 'N Tie