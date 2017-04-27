Total cost of ground transportation climbed 1.2% in February

MISSISSAUGA, ON – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian Shippers increased by 1.2% in February when compared to January according to results published by the Canadian General Freight Index.

February also saw average fuel surcharges decrease as fuel was 14.80% of base rates versus 14.90% in January.

“Total Freight Costs increased, driven by strong increases in the Domestic and Cross Border Truckload Costs. Cross Border and Domestic LTL Costs decreased,” said Doug Payne, president and Chief Operating Officer of Nulogx. “Year over Year, Total Domestic Truckload Costs remain above last year’s level, and the Total Cross Border LTL and Total Domestic LTL Costs still remain below last year’s Costs.”