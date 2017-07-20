Touch a Truck for Big Brothers/Sisters

OSHAWA, ON – Oshawa children of all ages should get their engines started for the fifth annual Touch-A-Truck event coming to the Tribute Communities Centre August 25.

The free event, hosted by Spectra Venue Management and held to raise money for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of South-West Durham, gives children the opportunity to get up close and personal with more than 40 trucks and vehicles of all kinds, provided by over 30 community organizations and vehicle partners.

Since 2012 the event has raised more than $6,200 for the cause, with 2016’s event seeing more than 4,000 attendees.

“The crowds continue to grow each year and it’s an amazing feeling to see children having so much fun turning on the sirens and honking the horns while they sit in the driver’s seat of so many different vehicles,” said William Balfour, director of marketing & group sales for Spectra.

In addition to the trucks, buses, and other vehicles there will be booths, face-painting and a barbeque for guests to experience.

The event will be held on Bruce Street and Charles Street, which will be closed to traffic. Things kick-off at 4 p.m.