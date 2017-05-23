0 Comments
Tough Cat cell accessories
Posted: May 23, 2017 4:11 PM | Last Updated: May 23, 2017 5:08 PM
Aries Manufacturing has unveiled a new Cat line of mobile accessories.
The line includes high-output vehicle and home adapters with multiple USB ports, vehicle charging cables, extra-long USB cables, power banks, and wireless Bluetooth speakers. And offerings will be available for most popular devices including those using Apple Lightning, SuperSpeed+ Certified USB-C, and micro USB cables, the company says.
Filed Under:Cat • cell accessories • cables • adaptors