TP Commercial to get new head office

ROME, GA – TP Commercial Solutions –- the commercial arm of Pirelli Tire North America -- is establishing a new head office in San Diego, California, on September 1.

The move will support the business as it feeds truck, agricultural, and off-road tires into the U.S. and Canadian market, the company says.

While relatively new to the North American truck market, TP Commercial Solutions is part of the Promoteon Tyre Group, and that is the fourth-largest commercial tire group in the world.

“This move gives us a fresh new start and focus to strengthen our premium truck and fleet business for the North American market. Moving into our own dedicated headquarters will also enable us to implement our growth strategy throughout North America,” Alex Vitale, Chief Executive Officer of TP Commercial Solutions, said in a press release.

The new location will be at 12707 High Bluff Drive, San Diego, CA 92190.