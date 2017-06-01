Trailcon's Foss is one of Brampton's Top 40 Under 40

BRAMPTON, ON—This city's Board of Trade has determined that Trailcon Leasing’s executive manager, national accounts, John S. Foss, is doing “amazing work in [his] respective job, company and out in the community” and because of that, the Board has named Foss one of Brampton's Top 40 under 40.

The Board initiated the event to recognize, mentor and encourage these individuals “to climb to greater heights.”

Foss and 39 others were selected from a group of 69 candidates and the Board will be honoring the winners at a special celebration June 21.

Foss joined the Trailcon team in 2005 as account manager and has worked to expand the company's reach in the Canadian market by bolstering the service, rental, and lease portfolio he manages.

"John works with incredible integrity and takes great care of his clients," said Mike Krell, vice president, sales and marketing, said when Foss was promoted to his current position.

An active volunteer and industry advocate, Foss served as co-chair of the Ontario Trucking Association's NEXT GENERATION Leadership Education and Development (LEAD) program. He is also a former president and long-time executive board member of the Toronto Transportation Club.