Trailer features interchangeable goosenecks

Trail King Industries has unveiled a commercial MG-HG detachable gooseneck trailer with four interchangeable gooseneck styles.

Integrated design features have helped to minimize the build-up of road debris and moisture that can cause corrosion, the company says. And the whole trailer is primed and painted before air, hydraulic and electrical lines and decking are installed.

Weight is controlled with aluminum features including I-beam or box beam cross members, outer rails, decking, and front and rear channels.

Goosenecks can be ordered in full or narrow widths, and mechanical or hydraulic configurations.