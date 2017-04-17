Trailer for medium-duty construction equipment

XL Specialized Trailers’ new XL 80 Power Tail trailer is designed to move medium-duty construction equipment, and features a hydraulic fold-under flip tail ramp for quick loading and unloading.

The hydraulic tail has a 10-degree load angle and is designed to handle man lifts, rollers, forklifts and paving equipment.

The XL Power Tail has an 80,000-pound rating overall and will support 50,000 pounds concentrated in just 10 feet. The tail itself – consisting of an 8-foot 8-inch platform ramp and 60-inch flip tail -- has a 25,000-pound lifting capacity for loads centered on the main platform. Lug-style hinges also prevent debris from accumulating, keeping both hinge points clean, the company says.

Standard features include a hydraulic pop-up ramp connecting the deck to the gooseneck, a foot hole and grab handle on each side of the gooseneck, an 18,000-pound hydraulic winch with a two-function wireless remote, and an air kick-out for hauling inoperable equipment or static loads. There is also a raised Apitong and quarter-inch self-cleaning star traction decking, D-ring stake pockets, chain slots and a work light.

Options include an eight- or 10-function remote, workaround pulley for winch cable, steel tread plate on the flip tail and pop-up ramp, and various winches.

It comes in 48- or 53-foot lengths.