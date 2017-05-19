Trailer Wizards names Burningham as new maintenance boss

MISSISSAUGA--Trailer Wizards Ltd. has appointed Bryan Burningham as director of maintenance effective immediately. Burningham will report to Mark Irwin, vice president fleet, focusing on supporting the service team and customers across Canada by strengthening the maintenance department with improved plans and programs. In addition, Burningham will assist with LEAN projects ensuring efficient repair, service and preventive maintenance of Trailer Wizards Ltd.’s fleet and equipment.

Burningham brings over 20 years of experience in warehouse, operations and maintenance management, coupled with the development and introduction of value-added Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and continuous improvement.

“Bryan is backed with the expertise and knowledge needed to successfully strengthen the maintenance department. It is a pleasure to have him on board.” said Mark Irwin, Trailer Wizards Ltd.’s vice president of fleet. “As a company, Trailer Wizards Ltd. ensures the highest level of customer satisfaction across Canada."