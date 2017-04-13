Trailer Wizards reaches out to Punjabi truckers

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Trailer Wizards has unveiled a Punjabi version of its website, reflecting a growing share of people in the trucking industry who speak the language.

"Providing best-in-class customer service means providing clear, effective communication in the manner that supports the customer. Providing a tri-lingual website makes sense,” says Anne McKee, Chief Operating Officer.

Trailer Wizards is one of Canada’s largest trailer rental, leasing, sales, service, parts and storage providers.