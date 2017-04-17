Train names national sales manager

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Train Trailer Rentals has promoted district sales manager Shawn Rogers to the newly created position of national sales manager for Canada.

The role reflects the company’s expansion in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. It has locations in Mississauga and Cornwall, Ontario, as well as Calgary and Montreal.

Before joining Train in 2016, Rogers was Thermo King’s sales director, and Volvo Trucks Canada’s national leasing manager.

“As we continue to expand our locations and equipment offerings, Shawn will be a great asset in achieving our overall service and growth plans for the future,” said Rick Kloepfer, Train Trailer president.

TIP Trailer Services acquired Train Trailer in 2016.