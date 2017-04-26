Train, Terberg sign distribution deal

TORONTO, ON – Train Trailer Rentals has secured Canadian distribution rights for Terberg Special Vehicles shunt trucks, a European design currently available in more than 90 countries.

“The North American market is ready for a new competitor in this space,” says Shawn Rogers, Train Trailers’ national sales manager. “Becoming Terberg’s exclusive distributor for Canada allows us to offer their quality shunt trucks for lease, sale or rent at very competitive rates.”

“With Train Trailer, we have found a very strong partner and look forward to making our new relationship a great success,” added Ron Van Arkel, Terberg’s vice president - Americas.