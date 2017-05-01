Train Trailer to offer Terberg's European made shunt trucks

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Terberg Special Vehicles in tandem with Train Trailer Rentals, have announced a new distribution agreement for Terberg's European made shunt trucks in Canada.

“We strongly believe Train Trailer can make a difference in the Canadian logistics market with the Terberg terminal tractor- great ergonomics, safety and quality are just a few of the unique selling points,” Ron Van Arkel, vice-president of Terberg, Americas. “With Train Trailer, we have found a very strong partner and look forward to making our new relationship a great success.”

According to Train Trailer’s national sales manager, Shawn Rogers, the North American market is ready for a new competitor when it comes to shunting equipment.

“Becoming Terberg’s exclusive distributor for Canada allows us to offer their quality shunt trucks for lease, sale or rent at very competitive rates,” said Rogers. “Our Canadian service network is backed by their 48-hour parts distribution promise, worldwide.”