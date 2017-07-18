Transcore pushes past $300K for charity

WOODBRIDGE, ON – TransCore Link Logistics has raised more than $300,000 for the SickKids Foundation and other children’s charities – reaching the benchmark after its 19th annual golf tournament.

“We are proud of how our customers and the community comes together to support us and these charities,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of TransCore.

The day kicked off with a panel discussion on using frontlines for profit, hosted by Today’s Trucking columnist .Mike McCarron of Left Lane Associates.

Golf had to be suspended midway through the day because of weather, but the event was a success. It had the support of 24 sponsors overall.

The winning team included Sam Marr from PRI Logistics, Steve Donnell of Taylor Made Logistics, Joel MacKay of Mactrans Logistics, and Gary Marsh of Mosaic Logistics.