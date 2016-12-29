TransForce acquires National Fast Freight

BRAMPTON, ON – TransForce International (TFII) is acquiring National Fast Freight from Calyx Transportation Group, the companies have announced.

National Fast Freight is a non-asset-based company that provides Less than Truckload (LTL) intermodal service across Canada, and generated $80 million in revenue in the past year. It will continue to operate under current management as a standalone business unit.

TransForce International’s existing LTL intermodal operations include Clarke Transport and Vitran.

“Today’s announcement of the acquisition of National Fast Freight is a strategic step which builds upon our existing foundation in the intermodal segment,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.

National Fast Freight was formed in 1992.