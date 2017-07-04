Transit celebrates its 50,000th truck body

LAVAL, Que--Next Wednesday, July 12th, Transit Truck Bodies Inc. will deliver its 50,000th truck body and take all the employees' pictures to celebrate the event. Discount Rental and Kenworth representatives will also get in on the fun. (Rain date is the following Thursday.)

The 50,000th truck is a 26-ft X-treme truck body with a Maxon GPTLR-33 galvanized liftgate on a Kenworth T370, produced for Discount Rental Quebec.

Transit has been building truck bodies since 1978 and products range from dry freight/multi-use truck bodies and refrigerated to curtainsiders and flatbeds.

Transit was founded in May, 1978, by Suzanne Leclair in an 18,000-sq.ft plant with six employees who produced three truck bodies per week. In 1994 the company produced its 10,000th unit. Suzanne's son Louis took over the presidency in 2005. Transit broke into the Ontario market in 2013 and last year was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

"My mother built Transit into Quebec's largest truck body manufacturer," Louis told the National Post last year. "I built it into the largest in Canada. Maybe my girls can build it into the biggest in North America."