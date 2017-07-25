News:
Transit celebrates production milestone

Posted: Jul 25, 2017

LAVAL, QC -- Transit Truck Bodies passed a production milestone this month, delivering the 50,000th truck body it has built since 1978.

The 26-foot X-Treme body with Maxon GPTLR-33 galvanized liftgate was fitted on a Kenworth T370. 

About 250 employees joined with Discount Rental and Kenworth representatives to mark the occasion with a photo.

