Transit celebrates production milestone
Posted: Jul 25, 2017 3:41 PM | Last Updated: Jul 25, 2017 3:41 PM
LAVAL, QC -- Transit Truck Bodies passed a production milestone this month, delivering the 50,000th truck body it has built since 1978.
The 26-foot X-Treme body with Maxon GPTLR-33 galvanized liftgate was fitted on a Kenworth T370.
About 250 employees joined with Discount Rental and Kenworth representatives to mark the occasion with a photo.
