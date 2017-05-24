Transit Trailer adds East to product lineup

CHATHAM, ON—Transit Trailer Ltd., (TTL) is now the authorized Ontario dealer for East Trailers, including dump trailers, tipping platform trailers, walking floor trailers as well as all replacement and repair parts.

TTL President Murray Campbell and TTL product specialist Scott Mann recently met with East Manufacturing at their plant in Randolph, Ohio, to finalize the deal last week.

Says Campbell: “East’s acclaimed reputation for quality is an association we are proud to have. We look forward to serving our loyal customers better and widening our customer base with more options for quality solutions.”

Established in 1974 and headquartered in Chatham, Transit Trailer has parts, service and sales locations in London, Kitchener, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.