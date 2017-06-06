Transponder-free scales clearance arrives in California

DALLAS, TX– Drivewyze has been awarded the contract to operate its Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service in the state of California.

The installation work, which includes integrating the Drivewyze service with existing weigh-in-motion scales, is now underway at all 37 locations where the state has chosen to operate bypass services. Drivewyze expects to be fully operational in the state within the next 60 days.

The weigh stations and inspection sites are located on many of California’s major transportation routes and will add to the advantage Drivewyze already holds in offering carriers over 650 service sites in 42 states and provinces, making it the largest bypass service in North America in terms of both total sites and total states.

“Carriers want more bypasses and they demand the best customer service,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “Our partnership with California helps deliver on these points.

“Our expansion into California is welcome news to fleets and drivers that operate in that state,” Heath said. “We’re looking forward to helping ease congestion in and around California weigh stations, improving freight flow throughout the state and making the highways safer.”

The Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass application is available pre-loaded on leading in-cab telematics and ELD devices and can also be downloaded from the app stores for Apple and Android devices.

"We are excited to introduce transponder-free bypass services in California,” he added. “Local fleets have been demanding more choice, and our national and regional customers have long awaited the opportunity to receive bypass services in the state.”

Heath said that carriers with operations in California should reach out to Drivewyze, or their resellers, like Omnitracs or PeopleNet, so that they can learn how Drivewyze can help them win a competitive edge over other carriers in the state.

Drivewyze comes with a free Weigh Station Heads-Up service for real-time notifications at more than 1,200 weigh stations and inspection sites nationwide.