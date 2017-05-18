Transponder partnership mean fewer in-cab hassles

PHOENIX, AZ—If your fleet has been employing the Bestpass toll-management system and PrePass weigh station devices, your life’s about to get simpler. The two companies, HELP Inc., which owns Prepass and Bestpass, have announced an integrated solution so your drivers won’t need as many devices. The new agreement provides Bestpass customers a single transponder for bypassing and toll payments.



“This exclusive agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is about fulfilling part of the mission set out by Bestpass’ parent, the Trucking Association of New York, to make tolling the most manageable it can be, in this case by limiting the number of transponders in a vehicle,” said Bestpass President and CEO John Andrews.



This new cooperative agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is possible because both services use similar transponders. The transponders use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which is 99.9% reliable compared with bypass apps reliant upon cellular signals. Electronic toll payments only work with transponders today, because cellular-based mobile app signals can be interrupted or unavailable.



“Using weigh station bypass services saves an average of $8.68 and five minutes each time a truck bypasses a truck weigh station, according to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration study,” said Mark Doughty vice president and chief operating officer of HELP Inc. “With this new offering, fleets selecting Bestpass for their toll payment solution can add the PrePass weigh station bypass service, therefore extending the value of the Bestpass transponder.”