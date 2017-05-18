Transponder partnership means fewer in-cab hassles

PHOENIX, AZ.--If your fleet has been using the Bestpass toll-management system and PrePass weigh-station devices, your life's about to get simpler. The two companies--HELP Inc., which owns PrePass and Bestpass, an offshoot of the New York Trucking Association--have announced an integrated solution so your drivers won't need as many devices.

The new agreement provides Bestpass customers with a single transponder for bypassing weigh-station booths and managing toll payments.

"This exclusive agreement between PrePass and Bestpass is about fulfilling part of the mission set out by Bestpass' parent, the Trucking Association of New York, to make tolling the most manageable it can be, in this case by limiting the number of transponders in a vehicle," says Bestpass President and CEO John Andrews,

The new cooperative agreement is possible because both services use similar transponders. The transponders use radio-freqency (RFID) technology, which is 99.9% reliable compared to bypass apps that rely on cell signals, according to a statement from the two companies. Electronic toll payments only worth with transponders today because cellular-based mobile app signals can be interrupted or unavailable.

"Using weigh station services saves an average of $8.68 and five minutes each time a truck bypasses a weigh station, according to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration study," says Mark Doughty, vice president and chief operating officer of HELP Inc.