Trimble announces new transportation divisions

NASHVILLE, TN – Trimble has created two new divisions as part of its transportation segment.

The company made the announcement August 14 as part of day one of the In.Sight User Conference and Expo 2017, hosted by Trimble companies TMW Systems and PeopleNet. The companies' respective presidents, David Wangler and Brian McLaughlin, are heading up the new divisions, while also keeping their old titles.

McLaughlin, current president of PeopleNet, will serve as president of Trimble Transportation Mobility. The new business unit will combine several of Trimble’s current units, including: PeopleNet, Innovative Software Engineering, Trimble Oil and Gas Services, Trimble Final Mile Mobility, and Trimble Mobility Solutions, as well as other mobile startup initiatives.

Wangler, the current president of TMW Systems, will now also be the president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise. The new division will combine TMW Systems and ALK Technologies, and serve for-hire and private fleets freight brokers; and third-party logistics providers. Wangler’s new portfolio will include transportation management systems; mileage; mapping and mobile navigations solutions; routing; and scheduling.

Wangler said the move was housekeeping for the company, which was formalizing the roles as they already exist in day-to-day practice.

The roles will “make it easier to communicate with our customers,” Wangler said. “This is just a catch-up. The organization is just trying to keep up with Brian and I.”

Both executives have been with Trimble for more than a decade.