Truck driver charged after attacking MTO officer

SPRAGGE, ON – A truck driver from Thessalon, Ontario has been charged after he allegedly attacked a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officer at an inspection station in Spragge on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the East Algoma detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called to a weigh station at the junction Highway 17 and Highway 108 for an assault briefly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the release, police say they determined that a Ministry of Transportation officer was in the process of inspecting a commercial vehicle when the officer was physically assaulted by the truck driver.

Michael Harrington of Thessalon, Ontario, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 13.