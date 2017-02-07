Truck will be auctioned to help fight human trafficking

TOLLESON, AZ -– Inland Kenworth -- which operates more than 20 dealerships in Canada and the U.S. -- has assembled a T680 with an “Everyday Heroes” paint scheme that will be auctioned to support Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

The truck will be unveiled during the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council meeting in Nashville, after which it will be displayed at Ritchie Bros. auctions in Las Vegas and Phoenix. It will be auctioned on June 20 at the tour’s final location.

Proceeds of the US $157,000 truck’s sale will go to the charity that mobilizes truck drivers and rest stop employees in the fight against human trafficking.

“This project has mobilized a group of caring industry suppliers, and together we are going to help save some lives,” said Don Blake, Inland Kenworth’s new truck sales manager in Phoenix. He came up with the idea after a presentation by the organization. “I had to wipe the tears from my eyes after learning the horrors that TAT rescues people from today.”

Sponsors contributed between $2,500 and $25,000 to help build the vehicle. It has a 76-inch sleeper, 485-horsepower PACCAR MX-13 engine, and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission.

“The outpouring of support for this effort is phenomenal. All the main component suppliers with a product on this truck were incredibly eager to provide their support to the project. We even had a trailer dealer – Utility Trailer Sales Company of Arizona – donate and offer to host training,” he said. “We will all share in the success of the program when the truck is auctioned off. The owner will have a very special truck, and will know that they helped support a very worthy cause. We truly hope there will be a bidding war on the Everyday Heroes truck. That way we can raise even more money.”

“I can’t tell you how excited we are at TAT to be involved with Don and his group,” added Kendis Paris, TAT executive director. “When I met Don, he came up to me and said, ‘We have to do something for the kids – we need to figure out a way to support the program.’ He was so sincere and driven. He then contacted me with the idea of an Everyday Heroes truck, and told me about the support he had received from Kenworth and others. It was truly inspiring and shows the trucking industry is committed to making a difference.”

Paris says TAT has educated almost 300,000 truck drivers and truck stop operators to date. “They are our eyes and ears and they’re reporting suspicious activity,” she said. Truckers have accounted for almost 1,600 calls since the program was launched in 2009. “Of that number, we had 503 likely human trafficking cases identified involving nearly 1,100 victims, of which 299 were minors.”

The hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

Providing support for the Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 are:

Platinum Level

--Kenworth Truck Company

--Ritchie Bros.

Gold Level

--Inland Kenworth

--FlowBelow Wheel Covers

Silver Level

--PACCAR Engine

--PACCAR Parts

--Horton

--Jost Fifth Wheel

--Meritor

--Eaton Corporation

--Bendix

--Utility Trailer Sales Company of Arizona

Bronze Level

--Delco

--ExGuard Grill Guards

--Davco

--National Seats

--East Penn Batteries

--Giti Tires

--Alcoa