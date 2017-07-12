Trucker and farmer dinged for deadstock disposal

SARNIA, ON--A trucking company based in the nearby village of Arkona along with a farmer from Wyoming, ON., pleaded guilty and were each fined $2,500 for violating a provincial law that regulates the disposal of deadstock. On June 9, 2017, Ernie Herrington Excavating, Trucking and Sanitation Ltd., of Arkona, and Mike Huybers of Wyoming pleaded guilty in the Sarnia Provincial Offences Court to one charge each of violating Ontario Regulation 105/09 (Disposal of Deadstock) under the Food Safety and Quality Act, 2001.

On January 31, 2017 there was a large barn fire at a Wyoming farm which resulted in a large volume of deadstock. Over the following few days both the farm owner Huybers, and the Arkona Trucking Company spoke with Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs' staff.

Huybers was informed that a licensed deadstock collector must be used to dispose of the deadstock, and was provided with a list of names of licensed deadstock collectors. Huybers did not select a licensed deadstock collector from the list provided and failed to ensure the collector he did use was licensed. On February 2, 2017, a representative from the trucking company contacted the ministry to inquire about licensing. On February 4 and 6, 2017, without having obtained the required licence, Ernie Herrington Excavating, Trucking and Sanitation transported a total of 11 dump truck loads of deadstock from Huybers' farm to landfill.

Justice of the Peace Marsha Miskokomon ordered Ernie Herrington Excavating, Trucking and Sanitation to pay a fine of $2,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $500 for a total of $2,500 for one count of disposing of deadstock and Huybers was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $500 for a total of $2,500. for one count of disposal of deadstock.