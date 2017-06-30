Trucking groups beef up policy teams

TORONTO--The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) are announcing three key policy staff – Geoffrey Wood, Jonathan Blackham and Lak Shoan – have been promoted, effective July 1.

Geoffrey Wood will become Senior Vice President, Policy for both CTA and OTA. Wood is a 14-year employee of OTA, the last nine serving as VP, Operations and Safety. He served the same role for CTA during that time. Ward previously worked in the industry as a warehouseman, a truck driver and in operations management. He holds a Master’s Degree in Geography from the University of Waterloo.

Jonathan Blackham will become Director, Policy and Public Affairs. Blackham joined OTA and CTA soon after university in 2013 as Policy and Government Affairs Assistant. He worked on a number files related to taxation, trade, environment and labor. Before joining the organizations, Blackham worked for the Waterloo based Security Governance Group as a researcher on security sector reform. He holds an Honours BA in Political Science and Communications from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Masters of Public Policy degree from the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, Germany.

Lak Shoan will be Director, Policy and Industry Awareness Programs. Shoan has been with the associations for about three years where he has worked on several key files related to the border, as well as overseeing the Next Generation and Road Knights programs. He holds an Honours Degree in Political Science from McMaster University, and has completed post-graduate studies in both Public Administration and International Business, specializing in International Trade Finance and Logistics.

“Successful organizations are made up of good people who are committed to excellence. These individuals are a key part of the driving force that makes both OTA and CTA highly effective in policy circles,” says CTA & OTA President Stephen Laskowski. “These promotions are a recognition of their contributions and their unbridled commitment to the achievement of organizational excellence.”