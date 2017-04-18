Trucking HR Canada launches compensation study

OTTAWA, ON – Trucking HR Canada has launched an industry specific compensation benchmarking study aimed at helping employers in developing competitive compensation packages for all positions in their fleets.

The study will review average annual incomes, benefits packages, retirement plans, rewards and recognition programs in addition to other compensation programs. Data from the study will be used to make a comprehensive report which will include a national overview and a provincial breakdown for each occupation.

“This study is a direct response to the needs expressed by employers and the current lack of compensation data available in Canada,” said Angela Splinter, Chief Executive Officer of Trucking HR Canada. “The data gathered will support employers in competitively addressing one of their largest business expenditures.”

Trucking HR Canada is asking industry employers – regardless of size – to take part in the study and fleets who complete the long form version of the survey will receive a discount on the final benchmarking report.

Click here to complete the survey.