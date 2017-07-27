Trucking HR names chairman, acting CEO

OTTAWA, ON – Trucking HR Canada has named Mike McCarron of Left Lane Associates as its new chairman, while David Bradley of the Canadian Trucking Alliance will serve as acting Chief Executive Officer. Both moves come as Chief Executive Officer Angela Splinter takes a temporary medical leave of absence.

Isabelle Hétu is promoted from her role as program manager to director – programs and services, and will be responsible for day-to-day operations.

“We have the team and the board in place to ensure that Trucking HR Canada continues to meet its mandate and the high standards industry employers and stakeholders expect of the organization,” said McCarron.

Trucking HR Canada initiatives include the Top Fleet Employers program, Women with Drive leadership summit, professional development webinars, and a host of other HR-related research and programs.