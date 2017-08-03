Trucking HR: teach your kids to love trucking

OTTAWA, ON – This November Trucking HR Canada is calling on all fleets to introduce the pint-sized members of their families to the trucking industry.

The organization is working with The Learning Partnership, a group devoted to advancing publicly funded education, and encouraging more fleets to participate in national Take Our Kids to Work Day, November 1.

The national day aims to have Grade 9 students learn about various career options by going to work with a friend or family member.

Last year 60% of Trucking HR Canada’s top fleet employers participated in the program, but the company is looking for even higher numbers this year in an effort to help fill an employment gap in the industry.

A recent study prepared for the Canadian Trucking Alliance predicts a shortage of 34,000 drivers by 2024.

Just 15% of drivers today are between the ages of 25-34, and the average age of divers in Canada is 49. Compare that with the overall Canadian job market where the average worker is 47, and those born from 1981 to 1997 are the largest cohort in the workforce.

David Bradley, acting CEO of Trucking HR Canada, hopes to encourage a new generation to consider driving as a satisfying career option.

“Our industry can reverse this trend by showing young people that trucking is a welcoming profession with plenty of possibilities.”