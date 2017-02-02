Truckload group lobbies against twin 33-foot trailers

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Truckload Carriers Association is calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to oppose twin 33-foot trailers, arguing that the configurations would offer an unfair advantage to Less-than-Truckload operations and render 53-foot trailers “antiques”.

"The truckload industry recognizes the benefits that would be bestowed upon our Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) associates by adding additional cubic feet of freight space and how those benefits add to their productivity," said association president John Lyboldt says in a letter to the elected body. "The metric of mandating twin 33-foot trailers almost exclusively benefits LTL freight, thus putting the truckload segment of the industry at a competitive disadvantage."

“A shift to 33-foot trailers would be considered voluntary, and the shipping community would automatically transition to carriers with the most cubic space for their goods, rendering our nation’s fleet of 53-foot trailers nothing more than antiques,” he added.

Twin 33-foot trailers need to be separated before reversing, and most loading docks are built to support 53-foot trailers, the letter notes. Lyboldt also cited the risk of injuries that could be caused when uncoupling trailers and 3,000-pound converter dollies.