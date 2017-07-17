Truckload volumes on rise in U.S.: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, IN – June’s for-hire truck volumes in the U.S. were up for the sixth consecutive month and reached the highest level since March 2014, according to ACT Research's For Hire Trucking Index.

Sixteen percent of respondents reported having significant gains, 60% had modest increases, and 22% were flat. The remaining 2% of fleets reported modest drops.

“Seasonal adjustment softens the volume reading this time of year,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “Even after being adjusted, June’s volume index reached a five-month high.”

Following May’s slowing growth, pricing improved for the ninth consecutive month.