Trump vows "America first" approach to trade

WASHINGTON, DC – Canada’s largest trading partner has inaugurated a president who pledges “America first” policies on everything from trade to security.

“From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in his inaugural address on Friday. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our product, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.

“We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams,” he added.

The speech evoked images of “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation”, and foreign industry that has been enriched at the expense of American companies.

“We've made other countries rich while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind,” said the president who campaigned on a motto of “Make America Great Again”.

The comments reiterate themes raised during the U.S. election, when Trump vowed to renegotiate deals including the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Cross-border freight moving between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico amounted to $93.2 billion in the year leading up to October 2016.

While truck shipments dropped 3.1% during that time, they still accounted for 60.8% of the value of freight moved to and from Canada, the Canadian Trucking Alliance reports. Vehicles and their parts accounted for the top commodity. On their own they represented $5.2 billion in trade, 56.9% of which was moved by truck.

Gene Orlick -- president of Alberta-based Orlicks Inc., and chairman of the Canadian Trucking Alliance -- refers to hopes that the new president will approve the Keystone pipeline and boost his province’s oil sector and trucking industry alike. Orlicks may specialize in food and beverage shipments, but the market for that freight dropped dramatically when close to 100,000 people lost their jobs because of reduced oil production. “We don’t ship to Fort McMurray and Grand Prairie like we used to,” Orlick says, referring to the industry’s heartland.

Rob Penner, Chief Executive Officer of Bison Transport, says he is “cautiously optimistic” about how a Trump presidency will affect the North American economy. The overriding concern, though, is about any plans for “thickening" the border, he says.

Exactly how Trump will rework cross-border trade is unknown, but one potential barrier appears already to be discounted. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee as treasury secretary, said during confirmation hearings earlier in the week that the administration is ruling out an across-the-board border tax that had worried some Canadian exporters. The president’s earlier comments about border taxes referred to “a small number of companies”, he said.

Trump has also been openly critical of manufacturing operations in Mexico. Several trucking industry suppliers have established facilities there.