Two Canadians on 2017 Kenworth council

KIRKLAND, WA – Kenworth has included two Canadians on its eight-member 2017 Dealer Council that represents the company’s 380 dealerships.

Boyd McConnachie of Inland Kenworth in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Mike Nagle of Bayview Kenworth in St. John, New Brunswick, will work alongside other dealer executives. McConnachie is the vice president of Inland Kenworth, and Nagle is a dealer principal.

The council supports Kenworth PremierCare and Kenworth PremeirCare Gold certified programs.