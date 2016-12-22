Two Canuck trucks grace the 2017 Mack Calendar

FORT MCMURRAY, AB and SOMERSET, MB--When Mack Trucks was assembling its splendid 2017 calendar, the folks at head office chose six of the 12 monthly images and let a Facebook popularity contest determine the others. Mack customers were urged to post photos of their favorite (working) Mack to the OEM's website and friends were invited to vote. The contest ran from March 3 to May 31 and when the counting was done, no less than two of the winners were Canadian!

The January Mack of the Month is a 2015 Titan belonging to the Hurley Brothers of Fort McMurray, and July's Mack is a 2016 Granite GU713 in the service of Boulet Brothers Concrete of Somerset, MB.

Both operators are loyal Mack fans. The Hurley truck is one of eight in the family-owned fleet and typically hauls 40-ton loads of sand and aggregrate around Fort McMurray. The Boulets run 15 trucks and the photogenic Granite runs around southern Manitoba carrying, well, look at the photo.

Robert Hurley bought his first Mack in 2003. “I borrowed enough off my life insurance policy as a down payment on the first,” he says. “I had $17 left in my pocket when I started.”

By comparison, Hubert Boulet says his father Edmond started the business in 1963. "And he's 73 and still going strong," Boulet reports.

Hurley's Titan is powered by a MP10 engine, running 605 hp and 2,060 lb-ft of torque with an 18-speed Eaton transmission.

Boulet's Granite GU713 is powered by a MP7 powerplant with 345 hp and 1,360 lb-ft of torque with by an Eaton 9LL transmission. The mixer comes from Con Tech manufacturing and the driver, Gerald Talbot, has been with the Boulets since 1983.

Mack produces more than 30,00 copies of the calendar for distribution across North America.