UAP acquires Service de Freins Montreal (Freno) distribution business

MONTREAL, QC – UAP’s Heavy Vehicle Parts Division has acquired Service de Freins Montreal (Freno) distribution business.

The four Freno stores and employees located in Anjou, Boucherville, St-Laurent and Mirabel, Quebec will all be integrated into UAP’s Traction store network.

UAP and Fresno have also struck a deal to accelerate the sale of remanufactured clutches and specialized radiators made by Freno. That agreement also covers related parts supplied by UAP’s TW distribution center in Longueuil.

Meanwhile, Freno’s heavy vehicle repair center in Anjou will now be counted among the more than 125 TruckPro repair centers in Canada.

UAP’s Heavy Vehicle Parts Division includes more than 100 Traction stores, 125 TruckPro repair shops, six TW and CADEL warehouses, and MTC, a spring leaf manufacturing plant.