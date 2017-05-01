UAP acquisition spree continues

ST-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, QC – UAP’s heavy vehicle parts division has acquired Belcher Pièces de Machinerie, a seller and distributor of heavy machinery parts for construction, mining, agriculture and forestry industries. And it will retain the staff and a related location in St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec.

“This will allow us to expand the sales and distribution of heavy vehicle parts across the country through our network of Traction stores and TW distribution centres,” said Pierre Rachiele, executive vice president of UAP’s heavy vehicle parts division.

It continues a recent acquisition spree.

Last December, it acquired Buy-Rite Truck Parts and GPICS, both in the Greater Toronto Area. It has also picked up Service de Freins Montreal Ltée (Freno) distribution activities.

UAP’s heavy vehicle division includes more than 100 Traction stores, 125 TruckPro repair shops, six TW and CADEL warehouses, and MTC, a leaf spring manufacturing plant.