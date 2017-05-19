Uber Freight opens for business in Texas

SAN FRANSISCO—“Uber’s new app for truckers could disrupt one of America’s core industries.” That was the lead headline on CNBC yesterday as news emerged about the launch of Uber Freight, the new load-matching app from the $69-billion Silicon Valley ride-hailing service.

While details remain sketchy (todaystrucking.com has made repeated attempts to contact Uber but there but with very little success), CNN reports that in a blog post, ”Uber said that the new app will relieve stress for drivers by confirming rates and loads within seconds, and delivering payments within a few days, much faster than the month-long waiting periods that are typical in the industry.”

The app will only be available to professional drivers.

According to Wired Magazine, the Uber Freight app will allow approved drivers to find loads sorted by destination, deadline, and required equipment (a reefer, for example).

“When they find one that suits them, a few finger taps on their phone confirms the job. Uber promises to pay them within a week or so of delivery, so drivers don’t find themselves waiting for customers to cough up cash.”

Wired also says Uber Freight is starting small, operating at first around Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas and only dealing with full loads.

Industry insiders also expect UberFreight will feature surge pricing, much like its ride-matching taxi service provides.

Furthermore, Uber is not the first load-matching app to the industry. Zootly appeared in New York late last year.