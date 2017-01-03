UberFreight opens for business

SAN FRANSISCO--You couldn't say you didn't see this coming. The ride-matching service Uber has entered the heavy-duty trucking business. UberFreight load-matching service opened its portal for business Monday, Dec 27. The company has kept a lid on the operation thus far but you can register on the site as either a carrier or a shipper.

Uber has not yet responded to Today's Trucking's request for more information, yet early reports suggest Uber will start operations with carriers across the continent and amass driving and technical data which the company will then use to further develop its autonomous trucking project known as Otto, which Uber purchased for $680 million last year.

According to the technology website www.futurism.com, UberFreight "will give Uber access to enormous quantities of real-life data that can help prepare for and improve the eventual autonomous hauling service it plans to implement using Otto’s trucks. The self-driving vehicles can learn from experienced drivers; the delay, meanwhile, also gives government regulators some much-needed time to figure out how to govern autonomous trucks."

Industry insiders also expect UberFreight will feature surge pricing, much like its ride-matching taxi service provides.

