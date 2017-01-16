Union and Loomis open bargaining

VANCOUVER-- Labor union Unifor and Loomis Express will enter contract negotiations this week. According to a statement from the union, Unifor says that respectful treatment of the employees, contracting out and economic issues will dominate the bargaining.

"We look forward to negotiating a contract that reflects the massive contributions of workers to this company's success and sets a more respectful working environment for the employees," said Todd Romanow, Unifor National Representative.

Unifor represents 1,600 workers at Loomis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International, better known as TransForce. Loomis workers are covered by a national collective agreement with associated provincial addendums. The agreement expires on March 31, 2017.

Unifor members include hourly drivers, owner operators, call-center staff, clerical, and warehouse workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 310,000 workers. It was formed when the Canadian Auto Workers and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers unions merged in 2013.