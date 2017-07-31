Union given chance to keep FCA jobs in-house

WINDSOR, ON – Union members at a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario have until mid-August to identify cost-saving measures that would keep their employer from outsourcing 285 trucking jobs.

While FCA Canada had proposed outsourcing private fleet activities at the plant that builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, the plan didn’t include workers who transported the minivans.

“This is a clear victory, because if we didn’t do this, we would already be potentially outsourced by Sept. 24,” Unifor Local 444 president Dino Chiodo said after a membership meeting at the Caboto Club on Sunday, the Windsor Star reports.

It gves the union time to come up with a new proposal and “figure out how to save the department long-term,” he said.