[UPDATE] End of the road for Fergus show

FERGUS, ON—“It is with great regret that the Fergus Truck Show will cease operations effective immediately and will not be hosting any future events.” That’s the word from the Fergus Truck Show Facebook page.

“The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank all of our volunteers, attendees and drivers that have come through the gates for the past 30-plus years. It is with the utmost of gratitude and appreciation that we thank you for your support over these past years.”

In 1986, the Fergus Truck Show was established as a one-time event to raise funds for the Fergus & District Community Centre Complex Hall addition and to introduce area residents to the trucking industry. In a few years, it had grown to be the largest truck show in North America.

Lately, as the nightly musical entertainment grew, the trucking side of the show waned.

Fergus Truck show attendees will tell you that in the last few years, the show-and-shine was a slender shadow of its former incarnation.

Over the years, the event has resulted in approximately $80 million dollars in economic benefit for the Community.

The Fergus show was the major community fundraising project for many local groups including the Alma Optimist Club, Arthur Optimist Club, Belwood Lions Club, Centre Wellington In-Line Hockey, Country Wings, CWDHS Missions, Elora Mohawks, Fergus Devils Junior Hockey Club, Fergus Tennis Club, Grand Harmony, Tri City Football, Highland Rugby Football Club, Melville United Church, Men for Missions, Centre Wellington Rotary Club, Royal City Ambassadors, Fergus Lions Club, Community Resource Group, Fergus Boy Scouts and Fergus Curling Club.

The Facebook farewell extends gratitude to everybody who attended, volunteered or competed at the show. With a special shout-out to truckers:

“To our drivers – coming from across town or across borders, we wouldn’t have had a show without you. Your devotion to this industry is without question. We know that if we got it, a truck brought it.”