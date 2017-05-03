Updated Rack ‘n Pinion tarping system

Pioneer has updated its Rack ‘n Pinion tarping system in the name of durability and safety.

New to the latest version is the side assembly. The rack gear includes a redesigned cylinder mount to keep cylinder straps from breaking. The main arm pivot point in the side plates is also two times thicker than its predecessor, helping to keep tarp arms from bouncing.

Other changes include a redesigned stabilizer bar with reinforced mounting bracket, and an enhanced tarp anchor tube retainment system. Upper arm extensions were also redesigned so it is easier to turn the roller shaft when preloading the roller spring, and they keep the shaft from seizing when the tarp roller is being serviced, the company says.

A brass wear strip that had been welded on the rack assembly has been replaced by a bolt-in self-lubricating polymer strip, which can be changed out in just five minutes. And hose pivot bracket mounts have been redesigned to make it easier to snap hydraulic hoses in place during quick repairs.